The most exciting collections at art auctioneers Strauss & Co’s March sale in Cape Town are the four that have been consigned. “All four were painstakingly assembled and are distinguished by the passion and connoisseurship of their owners,” says Vanessa Phillips, Strauss & Co’s joint managing director.

The Dr JR and Mary Strong collection includes more than 200 pieces of Oriental porcelain and works of art taking in snuff bottles, netsuke (small, carved, Japanese ornaments), jade, and ceramics. Paintings from the Shill collection and the late Sol Munitz collection will see some exceptional work going under the hammer. “These paintings by Irma Stern and Alexis Preller represent some of the most important and historically significant works to appear in a South African salesroom in recent years,” says Bina Genovese, Strauss & Co’s joint managing director. “Works of this calibre rarely come to market.” Lastly, Cape furniture pieces from the collection of Dr Johan Bolt round off the exceptional offering at the auction.

1. A TIFFANY & CO SILVER WATER PITCHER, 1907–1947, .925 STERLING

“Who would not want to have a glass of water from this pitcher?” asks Phillips. This piece is from a collection of American silver. “It’s incredibly stylish,” she adds. “Its simplicity and clean lines make it so appealing. It would look very glamorous on any dining-room table. That’s what these objects were made for.”