It's these personal items, and other exhibits in the biographical section of the show, that reveal that Dior led a wholly different life before circumstances pushed him towards fashion.

He was born in 1905 in Granville, Normandy, into a family who'd made their fortune from fertiliser. While his parents had hoped their son, the second of five children, would become a diplomat, Dior opted instead to be involved in art and, bankrolled by his father, in 1928 opened a gallery in Paris.

There he exhibited paintings by Henri Cartier-Bresson, the pioneering street photographer who later co-founded the legendary Magnum Photos agency, as well as works by established figures such as Pablo Picasso, Giorgio de Chirico, Alexander Calder, Salvador Dali and Giacometti.

The gallery closed in 1931 after the family's wealth was wiped out in the Great Depression and Dior then eked out a living selling patterns and costume sketches to couturiers and production companies.

In 1937, he was employed by the couturier Robert Piguet, who let Dior design a few items for his collections. Dior left Piguet at the outbreak of World War 2 when he was drafted into the army.

After the fall of France, and the break-up of the country's armed forces, Dior joined the fashion house of Lucien Lelong, which remained in business during the occupation. Along with Nina Ricci, Jean Patou, Jeanne Lanvin and other designers, Lelong strove to keep the French fashion industry afloat during the war for both economic and artistic reasons, and dresses were designed for the wives of Nazi officers and French collaborators.

It was particularly galling work for Dior; his sister, Catherine, was a member of the French Resistance and had been captured by the Gestapo and sent to the notorious Ravensbrück concentration camp for women, where she remained until her liberation in May 1945.

After the war, textile magnate Marcel Boussac invited Dior to design for Philippe et Gaston, an established fashion house founded in 1925. Dior turned him down; rather than revive an older brand, he wanted to go out under his own name. Boussac agreed and with his backing, which included all the fabric the designer wanted, the House of Dior was launched in December 1946.

LOOK | Installation images from Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams exhibition: