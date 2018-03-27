The competition winners feature international photographers (and their work) from Indonesia, Germany, Denmark, Poland, Greece, Bulgaria, the US and the UK. The competition was broken into four categories: Open Winners, National Awards' Winners, Youth Shortlist and Student Focus Shortlist.
Award: Open Motion and Winner, Indonesia National Award
Image Description: “The new aquatic stadium for the 18th Asian Games just has opened in Gelora Bung Karno sports complex, Jakarta. It will be held in two cities, Jakarta and Palembang.”
Award: Open, Enhanced Competition
Image Description: “The picture was taken in summer 2017 from 35 individual images of swimmers at the triathlon in the Duesseldorf Media Harbor. I was able to take a picture of them from above, while the athletes crossed a pedestrian bridge capturing their very individual "breathing techniques.” I was inspired by the work of Andreas Gursky, therefore I took the individual images with the highest possible sharpness. That enables me to display or print the overall picture in large format.”
Award: Open Still Life and Winner, United States National Award
Image Description: “Documenting our American culture through our roadside landscape, I found this curious juxtaposition while looking for lunch in rural Texas, the heart of hunting country. Mikeska's Bar-B-Q is famous for it's Sunday BBQ buffet and its taxidermy. Authentic to the scene depicted, this highly-detailed image is constructed of over 100 individual photographs meticulously stitched together.”
Award: Open Portraiture and Winner, United Kingdom National Award
Image Description: “The stylish Emile shot for Paypal looking suitably aloof and hoity in a set with just a little nod towards Wes Anderson.”
Award: Open Street Photography and Winner, Germany National Award
Image Description: “Hamburg, Germany. Spring of 2017. The most graceful lady of her neighborhood, despite the burden of old age. Always stylish, colorful, in good spirits, smiling, never complaining, even though the everyday is a struggle and a challenge for her. And never to be seen without her best friend – her little dog.”
Award: Winner, Open Travel and Denmark National Award
Image Description: “This composition is quite popular amongst photographers at the moment and it's easy to understand why! The beautiful Mount Olstinden has almost the same shape as the roof of this cute yellow cabin and the yellow color creates some amazing contrast to the snow-covered mountain. This place can be found in the Lofoten Archipelago at the small island named Sakrisøy. I've removed a small cabin in the left side during post process. Beside that, color correction, contrast and sharpness has been done in Lightroom and Photoshop.”
Award: Winner Open, Architecture Open
Image Description: Vertical wind tunnel build in the years 1934 to 1936 for aironautical studies in Berlin-Adlershof. Photo was taken on 9th January 2017 at 4:26 pm when the dusk already set in. I took the photo because I had it in mind for more than 2 years without a chance...cause there is not much snow in Berlin.
Award: Open Wildlife and Winner, Poland National Award
Image Description: “I was about to leave the Sequoia National Park when from the corner of my eye I saw a beautiful clearing bathed in A fog. Without thinking too much, I ran with the camera to take some pictures. When I reached the clearing, I heard the crack of broken twigs and I can't say, that I was not afraid since Sequoia National Park is a home for black bears and people are warned about it at every step. When I turned around, fortunately there was not any bear, instead I saw a curious mule deer walking towards me who cheerfully chewed his supper. Soon after other deers joined him and we just stood there together for a while and watched each other. It was one of the most beautiful moments during my trip thru California, this autumn.”
Award: Open Culture, and Winner, Greece National Award
Image Description: “Picture taken in the actual palace of king Minos, on the island of Crete. Costume and mask made by me, model with lots of patience.. my son.”
Award: Open Landscape & Nature and Winner, Bulgaria National Award
Image Description: “The autumn has begun to decorate with its colors the woods of the Balkans. National Park - Central Balkan, Bulgaria.”