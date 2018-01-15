“There’s something about being naked that gives a person a different expression on their face. When someone is naked, there’s something vulnerable about the look in their eyes. In some of these portraits, the people are naked, and even though you don’t see their bodies, I just like how their faces look,” says Daniella Midenge, a photographer known for her audaciously sensual, vivid, high-contrast portraits of nude women’s bodies.

Midenge’s striking imagery is the result of an organic and intimate process. “It started with small, intimate shoots with friends. It’s always just been me and a girl: there’s no big production. I do her makeup and there’s almost no other light sources, just natural light,” Midenge says.

“I never set anything in stone: it happens very organically and spontaneously. We just go outside and we crawl into a little spot somewhere and then things just unfold and we just play.”

Midenge’s compelling photographs walk a fine line between provocation and art. The images hold a power of expression; they elicit a certain gaze.

“When I started photography, I was really only doing what came from my heart. It was, and still is, all about taking photos that feel more like photography — not like fashion photography — something you put on the wall, something timeless,” she says.