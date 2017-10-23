What was the last gift you gave someone? Amanda Lear's record Never Trust a Pretty Face.

What do you think about when you’re alone in your car? I endlessly ramble on topics concerning the human condition. Especially people’s perspective of themselves and how they see themselves fit on earth. I recently read the books Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind and Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow by Yuval Noah Harari. It expanded my understanding of the human-earth-relationship. I also sing a lot, stretch the vocals - at the moment it is Erasure in the 80s.

You’re a new addition to the paint box. What colour would you be and why? At the moment it is probably verdigris. It is the final colour of the oxidation process on the sweat and gold works - especially in high concentrated areas of sweat. I like the idea of a colour developing over time as a chemical reaction when materials touch each other. Although the actual latest addition to my paint box is a couple of large tubes of black and white oil paint.

How do you handle criticism? By observing it. Getting upset about critique only wastes your own energy that can lead to health issues. So it's really your own doing. Stay healthy and observe it.

What is the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning? I slide out of bed to meditate for about 40 minutes. And then a bulletproof coffee.

Tell me about a time you did the right thing and no one saw you do it. Saved goslings off the freeway. It was a quiet night and I wore dark clothes, so not too many people saw me.

What do you worry about, and why? I try not to worry, but there are so many things to worry about. Especially climate change. The displacement numbers of people and wildlife in recent years have escalated and will only get worse: Extreme weather conditions of drought and flooding, desertification and ocean dead zones. Nuclear weapons are still being made, oil drilling is booming and everything is being wrapped in plastic.

Things are not looking promising at the moment unless a big change is made. Actual change. Not small finicky change - we need a change of perspective, to live along with nature. People are hoping for someone or something to bring the quick change and fix it when change is very accessible within yourself. We have to strive for greater collective enlightenment and aspire to increase the scale and scope of human consciousness.

I think it has got a lot to do with a warped fundamental viewpoint of the world. Many hold the view that they came into this world when actually everything and everyone came out of this world.

They view themselves as alien to the planet they come from and need to be defended from it - thus don't respect it. This inspires self-disrespect as you 'other' yourself from the natural world.

Most people don't even understand how much self-hatred they have accumulated and this gets projected outwards. Without respect for the world, this includes animals and ourselves, we won't be able to live in harmony. For too long people have been trained lived the greedy way, with complete disregard to the laws of nature.

"When the last tree is cut, the last fish is caught, and the last river is polluted; when to breathe the air is sickening, you will realize, too late, that wealth is not in the bank accounts and that you can't eat money." By Alanis Obomsawin