It’s the trade fair to end all trade fairs: For watch enthusiasts, buyers and writers, Baselworld in Switzerland has to be an unparalleled feast. Wanted was there for the unveiling of some of the most exciting watches of the year and here are the ones you’ll want to know about:

ROLEX

A new Rolex is always big news and the Rolex Oyster Perpetual GMT-Master I I certainly doesn’t disappoint. This solid timepiece is the ultimate cosmopolitan traveller’s watch, allowing the wearer to read the time in two different time zones, at once. There are three new versions: The first, in Oystersteel, combines an Oyster case and Jubilee bracelet with a bi-directional rotatable bezel and a 24-hour graduated two-colour Cerachrom insert in red and blue ceramic. The two other versions are in 18ct Everose gold or a two-tone brown and black version.