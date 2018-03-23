OMEGA

At Omega, the new Seamaster 1984 is a limited edition that pays tribute to the postwar classic that became Omega’s first family of watches 70 years ago. While the looks are pure retro, the technology inside is totally modern. There are 1984 watches available in each of the two new styles.

The more macho Seamaster Diver 300m celebrates a 25-year anniversary with a full makeover, inside and out.