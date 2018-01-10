While there are many impressive statement pieces for the boardroom braggart, for most the choice of timepiece is more about an expression of personal style and lifestyle than about their asset class. However, from heritage-themed editions to ever more complicated movements and understated all-metal sports watches, making a choice from this year’s multitudinous releases is as challenging an affair as ever. I asked a few style mavens for their choice of timepiece to complement their style. Paired down elegance and simple steel sports watches appear to lead the charge in this summer’s wrist action.

GREG GAMBLE, partner at Tonic Design

Swatch and Grand Seiko

Greg Gamble and business partner Philippe van der Merwe are the creative duo at interior-architecture and bespoke furniture design firm Tonic, responsible for the SLOW airport lounges, Virgin Active Classic, M&C Saatchi Abel HQ and the exquisite new Spitz concept at Carlton Centre among others. As an award-winning designer, classic car enthusiast and keen cyclist, Greg as a finely honed appreciation for carefully crafted utilitarian objects.

“If I had to choose one watch it would be a classic Grand Seiko. I found out about them a couple of years back while traveling in Japan. I fell in love with Japan and Japanese culture. This watch embodies everything about Japan.