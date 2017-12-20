The very first World Polo Championships took place 30 years ago in the Campo Argentino de Polo in Buenos Aires. Argentina won that year and four more titles from the 11 international gatherings do date. Of the 18 polo-playing nations around the world, they are the current ruling champs and the country is home to some of the best players in the world.

Much like the country’s reputation for quality beef, Argentina is also synonymous with professional polo and there is a thriving lifestyle and fashion accessory industry built around it. With its Art Deco-inspired design, Jaeger-LeCoultre’s most iconic watch was originally presented in 1931 to be worn by players, with a reversible case made more robust to withstand any potential impact from a stray ball. It is fitting then that an update is done through the continued partnership with Argentinian premium bootmaker Casa Fagliano, well-known by polo enthusiasts around the world.

Released in 2016 as part of the 85th anniversary of the Reverso, the dressy Tribute Duoface is updated in a limited edition of 100 pieces on a two-tone cordovan leather strap with tone-on-tone overstitching perfectly complementing its 18-carat pink gold 49.4mm x 29.9mm case. Each strap is hand-crafted, with its own unique patina and finishes making it a one-off. More suited to an action-packed life off the field, this particular edition offers two contrasting dials each displaying a different time zone. On the front is a slate grey sunray dial featuring hour markers that echo its Dauphine hands and a small round seconds dial at 6 o’clock. On the reverse, the local time is displayed on a silvered dial with Clous de Paris guilloché on the background. There is also a 24-hour day/night indicator should you lose track of home time. The Tribute Duoface is powered by the Jaeger-LeCoultre Calibre 854/2 manually wound mechanical movement, with 42-hour power reserve.

Local enquiries through RLG Africa 011 317 2600.

