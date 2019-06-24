Watching: Lately I haven’t had much free time, but Suits can eat up a whole day without my even realising it. I also love anything food-related, and war movies.

What makes me happiest: My family, of course. I am blessed beyond measure. And creating — be it through recipes, content, or new pathways for business ventures. I love seeing things grow from nothing through a vision and some really hard work.

Last travel destination that knocked my socks off: I recently spent two weeks in Australia, between Melbourne and Sydney, and I just loved every minute. The food culture is vibrant, explorative, and exciting; the people are friendly; and the country is just beautiful, with lots to see and do. It reminded me a lot of home.

Dream dinner-party guests (dead or alive): Tata, our late president Nelson Mandela. He is my true hero.

Next on my list of must-have items: I’m in the process of getting myself new gas stoves: one for my personal kitchen and one for the Innovation Kitchen, where all my recipe testing happens.

Fridge and trolley essentials: The first thing to go onto my grocery list is gorgeous, fresh seafood; it is my absolute favourite and a staple in the Mtongana household — even the children love it. And you’ll always find sumptuous fresh fruit and greens in my fridge. They remind me of home in the Eastern Cape.

Rejuvenated by: Nothing beats a spa day. It’s a great way to restart the engines and get yourself back to a state where you can function at full capacity. My husband, Brian, often treats me to spa days. The spa at the One&Only in Cape Town is one of my favourites.

Indulgence I would never forgo: I adore a fresh loaf of good-quality bread — it is my weakness. And a little knob of butter goes a long way.