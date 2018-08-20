One of the most impressive feathers in Beyile’s fashion hat is being approached by Boss by Hugo Boss to be an ambassador for the brand, and he regularly attends the luxury German maison’s collections in Europe.

The next step in Beyile’s fashion evolution is the launch of The 7/12 Group. The African fashion portal inspired by the success of online mega success stories Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter is set to open in September.

The 7/12 Group will be a retail portal not only for South African fashion, but for Beyile’s collaborations with some of the world’s leading luxury brands. Hugo is already on board and Beyile says he has met Christian Dior and Chanel about future collaborations.

“I want to create an authentic South African fashion brand that is about telling the story of my culture — like the style that inspired me most: my mom and my grandma.

“I’ve been studying what makes the leading brands in the world successful, and it’s the ones who stick to their authentic story.”

BEYILE RECOMMENDS:

DESTINATION I’ve just returned from the Amalfi Coast — it’s the most perfect place in the world. People are completely unpretentious: it’s all about family and family businesses are all over. From the wine, to the shoes to the restaurants, the level of authentic artisanship is incredible

BOOK Zero to One by Peter Thiel has inspired me to think differently about change. Just because you are travelling to the future, does not mean you are changing. What changes things is the steps you take to make a change. There is a second book that has had a profound impact on me: The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success by Deepak Chopra.

MOST TREASURED STYLE ITEM? My grandmother’s white 1960 Yves Saint Laurent jacket — I think it is fur. I have had it for years and years and have never worn it myself, but its beauty has inspired me for as long as I can remember.