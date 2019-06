Giving up on this effort of trying to extract the secret of the French diet, I wondered where the French shop? Is this not the perennial question – they can’t all be born with the perfect jeans as well? That would be gruesome.

“The French don’t really shop!” my friend said impenetrably. “What?” I cried. “C’est impossible” (please read this with the accent on the last 'e' for the full effect.)

“Non!” she replied emphatically. Apparently, like exercise, shopping is for the tourists. The French seem to osmose their achingly stylish outfits from the ether. Everyone just so, in their ancient baskets (sneakers – not straw – in this case), Breton tops, little black blazers and super-fine accessories.

They threw it all on this morning, miraculously, as it manifested from thin air (there is no space for a cupboard in the 8m² apartment) and stepped out with the pied that was currently in residence, ate a ton of bread, several courses, and wandered by in a most-superior fashion.

It seems (and I am only speculating here) that once you have lived there for over three years, the French induct you into their secret French style club, but membership is contingent on not telling your friends anything. Not even where to get the tapeworm.