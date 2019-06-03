“Perhaps they exercise it all off?” I ventured. Perhaps not. The only people I caught inelegantly huffing away in the parks on my morning run (an effort to hid the evidence of the carbs and multiple courses enjoyed), were twice the size of the regular French folk wandering elegantly by, toting a warm baguette or four in their summer straw baskets. We runners were probably all of the striding tourist variety. No really. Everyone else just sits at the corner café and works up an appetite by having a knowing conversation or simply staring down the sweaty foreigners.

My friend said French people know if they are getting fat by stepping into the shower, as these are notoriously small in Paris. This part, I understood perfectly ... having read about an apartment which I could just barely afford if I went on a starvation diet (which would be necessary on two fronts) – R2m for eight square meters.

Yes, you read that right. A princely 8m² –described as possessed of an open plan kitchen, a shower and a toilet (luxury). A perfect pied a terre (that is, foot on the ground), wrote the estate agent. I would add “perfect for one pied”. Perhaps your left pied? You could alternate pieds every week. Each pied taking its turn in the apartment and the shower.