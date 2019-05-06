President Cyril Ramaphosa brings new hope to the ANC and, even if he finds the party’s “lost soul”, his mandate precludes him from finding common ground with the South African public. As long as he remains beholden to his fellow elected officials, he upholds a party system deeply out of touch with the hopes of ordinary voters. I believe that, for the most part, we collectively envision a state where addressing poverty and crippling inequality are a priority; where we face our horrendous legacy with candour; and where we honestly review our post-’94 progress.

A quarter of a century later, these issues still burn, so it can’t be business as usual. We need to reset the status quo, and implement meaningful change. We need to be committed and more involved. To deal with the complexities of our challenging climate; to reverse the deep damage to our nation’s potential, we all have to work hard — really hard. Active citizenship is not a passive pursuit.

Former Independent Electoral Commission chair Brigalia Bam has called for greater electoral accountability and a modified system to achieve this. I couldn’t agree more. We must look beyond the rivalry entrenched in party politics. We need to stand against a system that enables this, and we need prominent, progressive leaders to stand with us.

Because if we don’t face this challenge now, then what will we be celebrating 50 years in? This election should be a catalyst. We are voting for the present: to heal a country bruised by its recent past. But also, for the future: to ensure that the next generation isn’t plagued by this frustrating, uneasy disassociation.

To return to a democracy where elected officials serve us and not their egos, interests, or benefactors, we must change how we vote — and reclaim this process for ourselves.

• Sibeko is an entrepreneur and former director of FNB Joburg Art Fair