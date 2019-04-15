By the time Wanted is out, we should know how the next act in the drama that is Brexit is playing out. The end date, which was supposed to be 29 March, has been moved. The UK hasn’t worked out what it wants and, by 25 March, the European Commission had concluded that it was likely that the new deadline, 12 April, would pass without a deal, resulting in a chaotic “no-deal” scenario with “significant disruption for citizens and businesses”.

And it will have come about because the UK spent almost three years arguing among itself, and failed to reach a united view, leaving no time to negotiate with its partners in the EU. It’s ironic that 27 nations were able to agree on a stance, while one country couldn’t do the same.

Before the UK decided in June 2016 to shoot itself in the foot and exit the world’s biggest and richest trading bloc, it gave little thought to the implications. Very few people expected former prime minister David Cameron’s gamble to backfire as spectacularly as it did. Even the politicians who campaigned for Brexit were left shell-shocked.

Only then did the long internal debate, which should have taken place before the referendum was called, about what form of Brexit the country wanted start. Some people were keen to stay close to Europe and advocated the “Norway model”, which allows the country full access to the EU single market. The problem with this is that Norway makes significant contributions to the EU budget and accepts rules that are unpalatable to Brexit supporters, such as free movement. And it has no say in setting these rules, so it is hard to see this arrangement as being equal to what the UK gets out of full membership.