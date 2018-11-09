Possibly one of the most exciting yet unexpected collaborations to come out of 2018 is that of Vivienne Westwood and Burberry. Riccardo Tisci, who was previously at Givenchy, is steering the brand in a new direction.

His debut collection at London Fashion Week featured some punk looks, and having been a long-time admirer of the rebellious, punk genius Vivienne Westwood with both brands being distinctively British – this partnership totally makes sense.

In terms of what we can expect from the collection? Both Burberry and Vivienne Westwood have been tight-lipped revealing only little tidbits on their Instagram accounts. The collection is set to drop in December – we predict effortless cool and with a distinctively punk feel.

This is one collaboration I cannot wait to see.