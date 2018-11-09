1. STELLA MCCARTNEY X ADIDAS
As if adidas couldn’t get any cooler, well, it just did. The powers that be have answered our fitness prayers and blessed us with an aesthetic union: Stella McCartney has joined forces with the brand to create a capsule fitness collection that is specially curated for women. McCartney’s knack for sharp tailoring while championing femininity and adidas’ innovative approach to athletic wear blend perfectly together in this HIIT (hah!) union.
The statement collection (available online) is centered around three bras (“All me”, “Don’t Rest” and “Stronger For It”) with additional complimentary pieces including tights, jackets, footwear and accessories, and was inspired by women who are #girlpower goals: Dua Lipa, Karlie Kloss, Shay Mitchell, Hannah Bronfman and Garbiñe Muguruza.
The idea? Six women, three bras, one goal: to create athletic wear that supports women through every workout. We’ll have it all, thanks!
2. BURBERRY X VIVIENNE WESTWOOD
Possibly one of the most exciting yet unexpected collaborations to come out of 2018 is that of Vivienne Westwood and Burberry. Riccardo Tisci, who was previously at Givenchy, is steering the brand in a new direction.
His debut collection at London Fashion Week featured some punk looks, and having been a long-time admirer of the rebellious, punk genius Vivienne Westwood with both brands being distinctively British – this partnership totally makes sense.
In terms of what we can expect from the collection? Both Burberry and Vivienne Westwood have been tight-lipped revealing only little tidbits on their Instagram accounts. The collection is set to drop in December – we predict effortless cool and with a distinctively punk feel.
This is one collaboration I cannot wait to see.
3. THE STACK MEMBERSHIP CLUB
The eccentric and ultra-chic brasserie and bar in Cape Town, The Stack, boasts an exclusive Private Members Club.
For the privileged few, you’ll get to enjoy breath-taking views of the Cape Town landscape from the exclusive Members Lounge where drinks are drunk, cigars are enjoyed and good vibes ensue – it’s one of the ultimate social clubs.
As December is fast approaching, and gift season looming – perhaps the perfect gift for someone who has everything, is a subscription with said club. The benefits? Complimentary Uber transfers, discounts on food and drinks, complimentary access to over 30 like-minded Private Members Clubs in the world’s top cities – after all, who doesn’t want to hang with the cool kids, at the cool club?
4. BANELE KHOZA IN PARIS
It is always cause for celebration when local artists defy geographical boundaries and gets to share their vision with the rest of the world. Banele Khoza – whose art has adorned taxis and has enjoyed a successful past year here in South Africa with two solo exhibitions (one at SMITH, the other at the Zeitz Mocaa) – is one of those such artists. This weekend, he will be presenting a solo exhibition at the Also Known As Africa Fair (AKAA) 2018 in Paris, titled Seeking myself in others.
Comprising eight new acrylic on canvas works, the juxtaposition of sadness and joy in the series champions the power of the self through the realisation that happiness comes from within and not from seeking it in others. There is fragility in the balance – joy and sadness cannot exist without one another, Khoza explains.
If you happen to be in Paris this weekend, I strongly suggest you meander down to Carreau du Temple and check this out!
- Banele Khoza's Seeking myself in others runs from 9 - 11th of November 2018 at Booth A6, Le Carreau du Temple, Paris.
5. STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW
One podcast that I have found particularly interesting is from the guys who began HowStuffWorks.
Ever wanted to know how an easy bake oven actually works? Or perhaps, aphrodisiacs? Charles Bryant and Josh Clark are your guys. In their podcast, Stuff You Should Know, they explore a range of stuff, from common place things, to the obscure, to history stuff that, well, you should know.
I’m a sucker for anything trivial, am usually the first to boast about my plethora of knowledge (though I’m not nearly as smart as I think I am) and will google just about anything so this was right up my alley. My current favourite: Narcissism: But what about me? In a nutshell, the hour-long episode explores what is a narcissist, the myth of Narcissus, how to spot a narcissist and explores whether we are all just a little bit narcissistic.
LISTEN | Stuff You Should Know podcast:
Bryant and Clark play off one another, and there are a lot of ‘laugh out loud’ moments, with some “ooh, aah! That totally makes sense”. Go have a listen, learn something new.