Everyone has heard of Gucci, but what is Kering? It’s the company name invented four years ago by French billionaire Francois Pinault, to hold his portfolio of luxury-goods brands. That includes Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Brioni, Bottega Veneta, and Boucheron. The company has revenues of €15.5-billion, employs more than 40,000 people, and is valued by the market at €58-billion. It used to be called Pinault-Printemps-Redoute, or PPR.

Pinault managed to grab control of Gucci in 2004 after a five-year battle with his arch-rival, Bernard Arnault, chairman of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

Gucci has enjoyed a remarkable revival in recent years, since Marco Bizzarri was appointed as CEO. He gave the 97-year-old brand an electric shock. He ended all markdowns, launched cross-gender collections, unified fashion shows, and banned the use of fur. Most importantly, he appointed Alessandro Michele as creative director. He’s the genius that launched the new “geek chic” look.

LOOK | Gucci Accessories: