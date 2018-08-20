What is on Wanted’s hot list this week

ADIDAS AND NOIRWAVE

South African art and music duo Yannick Ilunga and Rochelle ‘RhaRha’ Nembhard of Noirwave star in the new Adidas POD system campaign – embodying the campaign ethos: ‘Great alone, better together’ and wearing the latest leisurewear and trainers from the collection.

Asked why creative collaborations are gaining such momentum the two had this to say: “The era of the individual and doing it alone is finally coming to an end. Our generation is much more invested in building together. The old ways have failed us and it’s up to us to learn from the past when inventing the future. Collaboration allows us to build the best future possible. By combining our skills and talents we are put in a much better position to build the future we envision. We have so much to learn from each other and instead of creating in silos, we are investing in the power of the collective and by doing this, our growth expands tenfold.”

HAROON GUNN-SALIE WINS FNB ART PRIZE

Cape Town-born artist and activist Haroon Gunn-Salie is the 2018 recipient of the much-coveted FNB Art Prize – the announcement coming on the eve of the opening of one of Africa’s largest art events, the Joburg Art Fair, on the 6th September.

Gunn-Salie, who lives between Johannesburg and Brazil and is represented by the Goodman Gallery, is a multidisciplinary artist whose work translates community oral histories into artistic interventions and installations.

Look out for his moving installation, Senzenina, inspired by the Marikana miners, at the Joburg Art Fair.