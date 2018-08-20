What is on Wanted’s hot list this week

ADIDAS AND NOIRWAVE
South African art and music duo Yannick Ilunga and Rochelle ‘RhaRha’ Nembhard of Noirwave star in the new Adidas POD system campaign – embodying the campaign ethos: ‘Great alone, better together’ and wearing the latest leisurewear and trainers from the collection.
Asked why creative collaborations are gaining such momentum the two had this to say: “The era of the individual and doing it alone is finally coming to an end. Our generation is much more invested in building together. The old ways have failed us and it’s up to us to learn from the past when inventing the future. Collaboration allows us to build the best future possible. By combining our skills and talents we are put in a much better position to build the future we envision. We have so much to learn from each other and instead of creating in silos, we are investing in the power of the collective and by doing this, our growth expands tenfold.”
HAROON GUNN-SALIE WINS FNB ART PRIZE
Cape Town-born artist and activist Haroon Gunn-Salie is the 2018 recipient of the much-coveted FNB Art Prize – the announcement coming on the eve of the opening of one of Africa’s largest art events, the Joburg Art Fair, on the 6th September.
Gunn-Salie, who lives between Johannesburg and Brazil and is represented by the Goodman Gallery, is a multidisciplinary artist whose work translates community oral histories into artistic interventions and installations.
Look out for his moving installation, Senzenina, inspired by the Marikana miners, at the Joburg Art Fair.
A LANGE & SÖHNE’S BLUE SERIES
Blue watches have been having a moment for a while now. The colour movement has inspired German watch manufacturer A Lange & Söhne release four of their existing models with new deep-blue, solid silver dials and luxurious white gold cases. The four models all have different price points so there is something for everyone who wants a bit of blue in their lives.
A Lange & Söhne watches are available from The Vault in Melrose Arch.
GAVIN RAJAH’S READY TO LIVE LOUNGEWEAR
It’s starting. The end of year madness when everyone who ever wanted to throw a party or launch a product in 2018, smashes it all into the last four months of the year.
What better time to ensure that you can retreat to a peaceful sanctuary at home for some time out and me-space. Gavin Rajah and @home have read it well, with the launch of Gavin Rajah’s Pret a Vivre/Ready to Live collection of loungewear. With the focus on comfort, style and breathable fabrics, Rajah’s Ready to Live is a range of loungewear inspired by the simplicity of a kimono and can as easily be worn around the house, on the yoga mat or walking on the beach. I’m relaxed just thinking about it.