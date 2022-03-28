What is your personal definition of luxury?

To me, it is the ability to do what you want, to be free to practise your craft, go on vacation with loved ones, and occasionally tap into your playful side and do all the things you love. I dine out as often as I can, and I love travelling. My dream is to travel to a new destination every year to discover new cultures, to connect with the broader universe, so to speak.

The one indulgence you would never forgo?

That morning run. Especially in another city, where I get to do some sightseeing — it’s the best way to discover new places. Kensington Gardens in London, Cape Town Promenade, and Central Park in New York are my favourite places to run. It’s the best way to meditate and be with your thoughts.

Essential grooming products?

L’Oréal Men Expert Daily Face Wash is a must-have — the best way to start your day. It’s refreshing and just works. And I’m never without a good fragrance. Byredo Oud Immortel, Ermenegildo Zegna Essenze Madras Cardamon, and Narciso Rodriguez Patchouli Musc are my current indulgences.