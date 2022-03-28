What is your personal definition of luxury?
To me, it is the ability to do what you want, to be free to practise your craft, go on vacation with loved ones, and occasionally tap into your playful side and do all the things you love. I dine out as often as I can, and I love travelling. My dream is to travel to a new destination every year to discover new cultures, to connect with the broader universe, so to speak.
The one indulgence you would never forgo?
That morning run. Especially in another city, where I get to do some sightseeing — it’s the best way to discover new places. Kensington Gardens in London, Cape Town Promenade, and Central Park in New York are my favourite places to run. It’s the best way to meditate and be with your thoughts.
Essential grooming products?
L’Oréal Men Expert Daily Face Wash is a must-have — the best way to start your day. It’s refreshing and just works. And I’m never without a good fragrance. Byredo Oud Immortel, Ermenegildo Zegna Essenze Madras Cardamon, and Narciso Rodriguez Patchouli Musc are my current indulgences.
What tech couldn’t you live without?
My iPhone. It’s handy when I want to listen to music, especially on the plane. But my HP ProBook is equally indispensable.
What is the single-most sentimental object to you?
My Rolex GMT Master II – it’s a work of art. It was gift on a milestone birthday from my wife and holds a special place in my heart.
Your drinks of choice?
The Old Fashioned cocktail introduced to me by a mixologist at Zuma Restaurant, Abu Dhabi. The main ingredients are Yamazaki Japanese whisky, a large ice cube, and a navel-orange twist. And a good single malt. Nikka Whisky From The Barrel takes the cup.
Your favourite place to eat out?
Villa 47, Cape Town, is chilled with good food. But I have huge respect for Joburg’s Gemelli, Marble, and Signature for their consistent quality and vibe.
What is the first thing you add to your grocery cart?
Orange juice – I need it even when I don’t need it.
The item in your wardrobe that signifies your sense of style?
My Burberry Brit single-breasted notch-lapel coat. It’s simplicity and elegance in one.
The last thing you bought and loved?
Freestyle vellies — simple, practical, and affordable.
Watch brands that you love?
Montblanc, Rolex, Jaeger-LeCoultre, and Santos de Cartier.
What books are on your bedside table?
The Black Swan by Nassim Nicholas Taleb — it’s a contrarian point of view. And Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup by John Carreyrou. It helps me stay connected to the tech world. Recently, I started reading A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership by James Comey.
What are you listening to?
The Gene Harris Quartet, PJ Morton, and some Mariah Carey Christmas songs (I can never get enough of Christmas songs).
What’s your next must-have?
A Santos de Cartier Automatic watch.
The best gift you’ve been given recently?
The gift of life itself. With the past few years of pandemics, lockdowns, and global suffering I can’t think of anything better at this moment.
What have you added to your wardrobe recently?
Karl Lagerfeld sneakers — comfortable and fashionable.
What places inspire you?
The Eastern Cape — it’s my birth province. I also love Los Angeles — it’s a city that gives me so much life. I would’ve been a movie director if I weren’t selling cloud software and services.
A favourite holiday destination? Dubrovnik, Croatia, has everything — beautiful architecture, spectacular sights, friendly people, and crazy nightlife.
Something that’s recently caught your attention?
I’m always taken aback by how little people invest in retooling their careers. They embrace new technologies in their daily lives, but don’t spend enough time in acquiring a new technological skill. Technology is changing all that we do and affecting all professions — we all need to be tech savvy.
• From the March edition of Wanted, 2022.