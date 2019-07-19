Ed’s letter | Shaping you up for the big time, baby

As they say in the classics, “Behind every successful man, is a woman.” Gents, whether or not you’ve actually got a dame sorting your world out, consider this my gift. A sartorial list of good and bad, crafted by and crowdsourced from some seriously chic ladies. Cut it out and keep it in your sock drawer, make it your phone background, build a shrine to it, do what you must — just read the list below, and do as we say.

DO WEAR

Barbour and Driza-Bone jackets. Not so keen on men’s puffer vests.

Chelsea boots.

Issey Miyake L’Eau d’Issey for men — a classic cologne that will improve your outfit. And your personality.

A hoodie — a cashmere one is a good option.

Brown or tan shoes with a blue or grey suit.

Tweed.

A nice Breton stripe.

Veldskoen shoes, even the coloured variety.

Decent jeans (neither skinny nor bootleg, straight cut is best).

A good coat in a nice wool. Not full-length.

A sharply fitted suit, fashioned from a quality fabric. It should neither look nor feel highly flammable.

DON’T EVEN THINK ABOUT IT