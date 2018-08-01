It’s a book that takes you by the hand and guides you through the globe’s coolest, most wanted and most stylish stays, whether large or small, then lifts the curtain on insider secrets. Apart from the eye-wateringly desirable array of accommodation, you’ll be introduced to hoteliers who spin hospitality gold and get an understanding of how they do it. The book also offers tips and tricks that will take your would-be hotel, B&B or inn to the top floor.

For epicurean travellers, the book provides an impressive list of the sexiest bars and the most coveted eateries.

We love that The Monocle Guide to Hotels, Inns and Hideaways provides those inside and outside of getaway circles with material, from uncovering gems across the globe to hospitality 101 and, in true Monocle style, it’s captured with flair second to none.