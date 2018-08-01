When Monocle speaks, we all listen. This small publisher has gained major street cred as the brand that wrote the book on culture with arguably the most covetable series of city guides for travellers seeking undiscovered gems.
Monocle’s ability to get under the skin of a city, into its streets and into the homes of locals with a strong and individual sense of style is unrivalled and, in their relatively short existence (just over 10 years), they’ve opened shops, begun a radio station, published books and opened cafes. The brand’s latest offering: The MONOCLE Guide to Hotels, Inns and Hideaways (Gestalten) is the ultimate book for wandering souls with discerning taste.
It’s a book that takes you by the hand and guides you through the globe’s coolest, most wanted and most stylish stays, whether large or small, then lifts the curtain on insider secrets. Apart from the eye-wateringly desirable array of accommodation, you’ll be introduced to hoteliers who spin hospitality gold and get an understanding of how they do it. The book also offers tips and tricks that will take your would-be hotel, B&B or inn to the top floor.
For epicurean travellers, the book provides an impressive list of the sexiest bars and the most coveted eateries.
We love that The Monocle Guide to Hotels, Inns and Hideaways provides those inside and outside of getaway circles with material, from uncovering gems across the globe to hospitality 101 and, in true Monocle style, it’s captured with flair second to none.