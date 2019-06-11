Natural Selection’s impressive new Lekkerwater Beach Lodge has opened just in time for peak whale-watching season along the Southern Cape coastline. The lodge is built on the site of what was once FW de Klerk’s seaside bolthole, situated within the exclusive eastern section of the De Hoop Nature Reserve — an hour’s drive from Cape Agulhas, or three from Cape Town. This chic eco-lodge ticks all the right sustainability boxes, from its solar-power array to its state-of-the-art grey water system. Which basically means you can binge on those sea views with a clear conscience.

Lekkerwater is an unforgettable escape from the city for anyone fond of an empty beach and a restless sea. There are just seven suites here: cosy but spacious enough, and stylishly done up in a muted palette that echoes the moody hues beyond the sliding doors.