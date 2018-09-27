Those of us that spend most of our time packing our suitcases for the next ‘out of town’ and ‘out of office’ client meeting will already be well acquainted with The Capital. Managing Director Marc Wachsberger's ambitious rollout strategy has seen his hotels pop up in Umhlanga, Joburg, Cape Town and Pretoria, and I had to see what the fuss was about.

The Capital On The Park is geared towards business executives who want the comforts of home with the convenience of a business hotel. A sauna, steam room, poolside champagne bar and an expansive sun deck are some of the many ways you can mix business with pleasure – not forgetting the health spa where the aches and pains of deadline stress are eased by a talented masseuse. On your way to an early morning meeting? Stop by the convenient Grab and Go Deli to snatch up a healthy sandwich, salad or fresh fruit juice.