The demands of modern life have us making some tough choices. As we race from meeting to conference to strategy session, we constantly have to decide between quality and comfort or efficiency and convenience. The Capital Hotel and Apartments recently opened its new offering in Sandton, called Capital On The Park and luckily, now you don't have to choose.
Those of us that spend most of our time packing our suitcases for the next ‘out of town’ and ‘out of office’ client meeting will already be well acquainted with The Capital. Managing Director Marc Wachsberger's ambitious rollout strategy has seen his hotels pop up in Umhlanga, Joburg, Cape Town and Pretoria, and I had to see what the fuss was about.
The Capital On The Park is geared towards business executives who want the comforts of home with the convenience of a business hotel. A sauna, steam room, poolside champagne bar and an expansive sun deck are some of the many ways you can mix business with pleasure – not forgetting the health spa where the aches and pains of deadline stress are eased by a talented masseuse. On your way to an early morning meeting? Stop by the convenient Grab and Go Deli to snatch up a healthy sandwich, salad or fresh fruit juice.
The hotel offers smaller rooms and larger suites that are perfect for long stays. Our suite came equipped with a washing machine, dishwasher and a large, separate lounge area perfect for sprawling downtime with Netflix; the windows offering panoramic views across the Sandton cityscape.
The main attraction, for me at least, is the benefit of having Sandton's Mushroom Park on the doorstep of the hotel. After a delicious breakfast of freshly baked croissants and a cheesy omelette, we took a leisurely stroll along the small lakes and river of the park where families lay out their picnic spreads, enjoying the crisp spring air.
If you're on the hunt for your next big property investment and find it difficult to leave at the end of your stay, The Capital On The Park offers luxurious penthouse apartments for sale. These are already being snapped up so don't waste any time if you're interested.
Who says you can't have it all?
Call: 010-443-0000 or email: park@thecapital.co.za