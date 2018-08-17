In the 85m² suites, his and hers bathrooms flank each end of the room, and the expansive living space comes kitted with a fireplace to warm up frosty Free State winter nights.

Botanically inspired bedroom furnishings complement the abundance of indigenous vegetation spread throughout the property, rehabilitated by former Kirstenbosch landscaper Dawid Klopper. Take in this bird-filled garden from the reception patio as you enjoy afternoon tea, and later head down to the 30-seater boma for sundowners.

Lavish, five-course dinners are a reminder of a luxurious bygone era: crystal chandeliers twinkle along to melodies emanating from the dining room’s grand piano as you sip on hand-picked wine selected from the cellar. Think braised lamb shank on a bed of crushed green beans, with honey-glazed carrots and blanched baby corn, finished off with a red-wine-and-rosemary jus.

The three-course breakfasts in the sun-splashed breakfast room are equally enticing, with most of the hotel’s fresh produce sourced locally.