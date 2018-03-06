The Westcliff's Royal Suite has touches of African chic
The Westcliff's Royal Suite has touches of African chic
Image: fourseasons.com

THE ROYAL SUITE, FOUR SEASONS WESTCLIFF, JOHANNESBURG

Price per room per night: From R65,000

The Four Seasons Westcliff occupies one of the best locations in Joburg, high on a hill overlooking an area called The Parks, with panoramic views over some of the city's loveliest green spaces. 

The hotel's "presidential" offering is called the Royal Suite. It stretches over three private floors and includes a grand entrance lobby and personal elevator.

The top floor is home to the master bedroom, while the dining room is on the middle floor, along with a study, lounge, gym and pantry/preparation area with a separate external entrance (for the staff, of course).

Boschendal: The wine farm with a lot of soul

Boschendal, a 300-year-old farm, is a much-loved and -visited landmark on the Western Cape wine map. The recently opened Boschendal cottages, and a ...
Travel
1 year ago

The three full  bathrooms all have new marble interiors and finishes with a free-standing bath and separate shower. And if you entertain, rest assured there's also a handy guest loo to keep your travelling toiletries a personal matter.

If you've got more pressing privacy to protect, you can also have a private gate, vehicle and even helicopter access — on request. 

PRESIDENTIAL SUITE, TWELVE APOSTLES HOTEL, CAPE TOWN

Price of the room per night: From R60,000

Your personal butler will ensure your every whim is catered for, but will recede quietly into the background when you want some privacy to enjoy the incredible space that is the Twelve Apostles Hotel's presidential suite.

There's a grand master bedroom with "his and hers" marble bathrooms, a private lounge, a dining room for up to eight guest, a private bar, and a personal kitchen (just get the butler to whip something up).

Of course, the wraparound terrace is itself wrapped in incredible views of the Atlantic, Lion's Head and the Twelve Apostles mountain range. 

The Twelve Apostles in Camps Bay offers knock-out sea views
The Twelve Apostles in Camps Bay offers knock-out sea views
Image: The Red Carnation Hotel Collection

Some extra-special treatment, if you ask, includes a bar stocked to your liking, an in-room breakfast picnic and a decadent midnight feast.

As if the room alone isn't spectacular enough, the rate does include a whack of super-fabulous perks, including biltong in your room, a couple's massage, a sunset cocktail in the Leopard Bar, rose petals strewn across your bed, wine tasting with the hotel sommelier, and breakfast with sparkling wine and oysters.

PRESIDENTIAL SUITE, ONE&ONLY CAPE TOWN

Price of the room per night: From R89,600 (excludes R40 tourism levy per room per night)

The enormous presidential suite at the One&Only has two bedrooms, both with king-sized beds and walk-in closets, plus a dining room that seats up to 12 people. The master bedroom also has "his-and-hers" en-suites, each of which has its own steam room. Wow.

There are also two lounges, a private gym (with massage bed) and a butler’s kitchen with separate access, so you barely have to be aware that the staff are there. Said butler, however, is on call 24-hour-a-day if you need anything.

The One&Only's presidential suite includes a large, semi-open-plan dining and lounge area
The One&Only's presidential suite includes a large, semi-open-plan dining and lounge area
Image: oneandonlyresorts.com

Works by South Africa’s finest artists hang on the walls, but they have to compete with floor-to-ceiling windows and views of Table Mountain, pretty much from every room, as well as a balcony that runs the length of the space. There's also a media room for movies, a kitchenette, and a small gym.

The rate includes breakfast daily at Reuben's, one of the hotel's two restaurants. It is, of course, named after its chef, the homegrown culinary hero Reuben Riffel. The other restaurant is Nobu. (You'll pay extra if you want to eat in your room.)

PRESIDENTIAL SUITE, THE OYSTER BOX, UMHLANGA

Price of the room per night: From R50,000

There's something reminiscent of old European palaces in the Oyster Box's presidential suite with its Venetian-glass chandelier, mirrors and marble, plus the Baby Grand Piano in the lounge. 

Spread out over two levels with a private lift, the suite also has a bar, kitchen, eight-seater dining room and a patio with private rim-flow plunge pool - along with 180-degree ocean views.

The Oyster Box's presidential suite is a bit like 'Versailles by the sea'
The Oyster Box's presidential suite is a bit like 'Versailles by the sea'
Image: The Red Carnation Hotel Collection

Some extra perks for those who ask include an in-room breakfast picnic or decadent midnight feast, a 24-hour butler service and valet parking, rose petals on your bed, plus free daily laundry.

PRESIDENTIAL SUITE, SANDTON SUN, JOHANNESBURG

Price per room per night: around R20,000

The Sandton Sun, excellently located for business travellers and tourists, is consistently one of the top-rated hotels on guest-review sites such as booking.com. For the budget-conscious fabulous person, it's also quite the bargain.

High fliers can choose from not just one but three presidential suites, and when we say high... we mean it. The suites are located on the 18th, 19th and 20th floors, and so all offer stunning views of the city. 

For the budget-conscious fabulous person, the Sandton Sun's presidential suites are quite the bargain
For the budget-conscious fabulous person, the Sandton Sun's presidential suites are quite the bargain
Image: tsogosun.com

Each room has a separate lounge, dining room, guest toilet and bedroom with en-suite bathroom. They have automation systems that manage the lights, and telescopes for stargazing. 

The one on the 20th floor has two levels with an outdoor dining area, jacuzzi and private bar.

You might also like...

Bartholomeus Klip: Getting away from it all

Bartholomeus Klip, affectionately known as BK, is historically fascinating with a dark twist
Travel
1 year ago

The concierge list you need to plan your perfect holiday locally & internationally

Concierge services are the answer to satisfying your every desire and streamlining your life
Travel
1 year ago

The most exclusive bar in Cape Town: Bar Roc

Bar Roc at Ellerman House in Cape Town is reserved for guests of the elegant Ellerman House in Bantry Bay, but it’s almost certainly set to be the ...
Navigator
1 year ago

This article was originally published by the Sunday Times.
You can view the original article here.

© Wanted 2019 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X