The three full bathrooms all have new marble interiors and finishes with a free-standing bath and separate shower. And if you entertain, rest assured there's also a handy guest loo to keep your travelling toiletries a personal matter.

If you've got more pressing privacy to protect, you can also have a private gate, vehicle and even helicopter access — on request.

PRESIDENTIAL SUITE, TWELVE APOSTLES HOTEL, CAPE TOWN

Price of the room per night: From R60,000

Your personal butler will ensure your every whim is catered for, but will recede quietly into the background when you want some privacy to enjoy the incredible space that is the Twelve Apostles Hotel's presidential suite.

There's a grand master bedroom with "his and hers" marble bathrooms, a private lounge, a dining room for up to eight guest, a private bar, and a personal kitchen (just get the butler to whip something up).

Of course, the wraparound terrace is itself wrapped in incredible views of the Atlantic, Lion's Head and the Twelve Apostles mountain range.