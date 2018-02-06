Driving up to the classic stoep of the Victorian farmhouse, avid fans of Netflix’s blockbuster series, The Crown, may respond with a sudden shiver of déjà vu. Seminal scenes of the first season were shot here at Bartholomeus Klip — and you can see why. This is where a prospective queen would come to get away from it all.

Bartholomeus Klip, affectionately known as BK, is historically fascinating with a dark twist, which harks back to the very earliest days of the Cape Colony and resulted in the first execution of a woman for murder. The story of forbidden love, and the price paid for it, is immortalised in a recent ceramic artwork by Michael Chandler of Chandler House. BK is one of the oldest working farms in South Africa, just 15 minutes from the quaint village of Riebeek-Kasteel, in the sublime Riebeek Valley, set on 10 000ha of the Elandsberg Private Nature Reserve.

An understated, old-school decorative hand is at play. This is farmhouse chic executed with finesse, charm, and comfort. The lovely team who work here under the able hand of Lesley Gillett — one of the Gillet twins who are the invigorating management force behind the magic of BK — would make even the grandest of folks feel at home and spoilt.