Nestled between sand dunes and the sparkling Atlantic Ocean lies an oasis, a splash of dazzling colour, and astonishing beauty before the stark Namib desert. On the edge of a wide lagoon, Walvis Bay is home to some of Namibia’s most breathtaking natural scenery and the perfect place to spot flocks of bright flamingos.

One of Southern Africa’s most significant wetlands, the Walvis Bay lagoon hosts thousands of migratory birds. Other exquisite birdlife that find refuge in the sheltered water include great white pelicans, Cape gannets, sandpipers, plovers, and African swamphens. Sandwich Harbour is just an hour’s drive away from Walvis Bay and is also a favourite of bird-lovers with its lagoon.

Walvis Bay’s beaches draw in Cape fur seal (also called South African fur seal) colonies — a surprising sight, given that seals usually live in sub-polar climates. Found only in southern Africa, the Cape fur seal thrives along the Namibian coastline, thanks to its icy waters, thick fog, and abundance of fish.