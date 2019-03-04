Nestled between sand dunes and the sparkling Atlantic Ocean lies an oasis, a splash of dazzling colour, and astonishing beauty before the stark Namib desert. On the edge of a wide lagoon, Walvis Bay is home to some of Namibia’s most breathtaking natural scenery and the perfect place to spot flocks of bright flamingos.
One of Southern Africa’s most significant wetlands, the Walvis Bay lagoon hosts thousands of migratory birds. Other exquisite birdlife that find refuge in the sheltered water include great white pelicans, Cape gannets, sandpipers, plovers, and African swamphens. Sandwich Harbour is just an hour’s drive away from Walvis Bay and is also a favourite of bird-lovers with its lagoon.
Walvis Bay’s beaches draw in Cape fur seal (also called South African fur seal) colonies — a surprising sight, given that seals usually live in sub-polar climates. Found only in southern Africa, the Cape fur seal thrives along the Namibian coastline, thanks to its icy waters, thick fog, and abundance of fish.
The seals love swimming with divers, and are inquisitive and friendly when they feel safe in the water. While they’re more nervous and reserved on land, you’ll still be able to catch them sunning themselves before they waddle back to the water to cool down or hunt.
There’s plenty to keep you busy in Walvis Bay itself but, if you feel like exploring further afield, there are many fascinating day trips, including the famous Spitzkoppe granite peak, with its beautiful rock art; and the delightful small town of Swakopmund, which is full of charming architecture and museums.
Etosha National Park and the surrounding private reserves and lodges are just a short drive away. The park offers both self-drives and guided safaris and promises exceptional game viewing in spectacular surroundings.
Keen photographers can book a seven-day photographic safari in Etosha, where professional photographers share their tips, tricks, and techniques for capturing nature. Whether you’re a novice or have been practising photography for years, you’ll leave with stunning snaps you’ll treasure forever.
With delicious cuisine, local crafts, and a wide range of accommodation to suit every taste and budget, Walvis Bay is a go-to destination, whether you’re looking for a family break, a romantic escape, or a solo adventure.
Airlink connects travellers effortlessly from Johannesburg to Walvis Bay, which makes a visit easier than ever. After your once-in-a-lifetime holiday, you can fly back home, or extend your trip and continue to some of Southern Africa’s other most sought- after destinations.
And if it’s business that takes you to Walvis Bay, make sure that you arrive relaxed, refreshed, and ready to go.
Airlink’s E-Jet intra-continental-style business-class service offers comfort and convenience, with a spacious cabin layout that boasts expansive seats, superior service, and delicious meals, so you’ll always travel in effortless style.
