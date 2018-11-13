The island of Mauritius.
1. ROCKVIEW:

Close to Grand Baie, this is an exclusive development comprising only six villas built on plots sized between 831m² and 1,143m². Villas of 227m², each with their own pool, are priced at an average of R13-million. (Seeff)

2. NAUTILYA:

Located in Pointe aux Canonniers, 500m from the sea and close to the world-class Mont Choisy Golf Estate in Grand Baie, this small development offers eight apartments and two penthouses. Three-bedroom units are priced at about R6.135-million. (Seeff)

3. POINTE D’ESNY LE VILLAGE:

Located on the pristine south-east coast of Mauritius near Blue Bay. The development offers exclusive access to the beach at Pointe d’Esny and comprises 550 residential units and a 120-unit apartment hotel. Prices range from about R6-million to R28-million. (Barnes International Realty)

4. KI RESORT APARTMENTS:

A resort-style development located in Pereybere near Grand Baie, with access to the developer’s beach club. Furnished two- and three-bedroom apartments with parking and storerooms range from R4.5-million to R7.6-million. (Pam Golding Properties)

5. AKASHA VILLAS:

Located on the west coast in Tamarin, the estate is set on a plateau that overlooks the ocean to the front and mountains to the back. Prices of free-standing river villas start at about R11.35-million. (Pam Golding Properties)

