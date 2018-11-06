There is a very large expat community living on the island — not just from South Africa, but from across the world. People are friendly and engaging.

On the downside, because it’s an island, everything is imported and, therefore, choice is limited. It’s not as easy as popping into your local pharmacy or grocer to pick up your favourite moisturiser or ingredients for the evening dinner. Luckily, friends and family often come to visit and get lists of what they need to bring.

How do living costs compare to South Africa? One pays about 30% more for usual groceries and household items. School fees at an international school are about double those in South Africa. But the quality of schooling is excellent, with an emphasis on parental involvement. To rent a mid-level three bedroom, two-bathroom house or apartment in Grand Baie will cost about 100 000 rupees a month (about R42,413). Eating out is also expensive compared to South Africa, unless you know where the locals eat. Dinner for two in a nice restaurant will cost about 3 500 rupees (R1,484), with about half of that going towards the bottle of wine.

How long do you plan to live on the island? Mauritius is our home now. I have no intentions of moving anywhere else soon!