When it comes to blow-out travel in 2018, choose to be defined by your experiences, not by your possessions. Take inspiration from these handpicked holidays, each given an edge thanks to unique experiences or privileged access. Whether you choose snow, sea, jungle or desert, it’s time to pack.

WILD CAMPING ON KUBU ISLAND IN BOTSWANA

Helicopters are transforming the safari landscape, providing access to some of Africa’s most remote, unspoilt places. Adventure excursions at Jack’s Camp, a speck in the stark lunar landscape of the Makgadikgadi salt pans, are no exception. The Kalahari’s harsh, sparse dry season is the time to go camping — and to zoom across the vast, salt-encrusted expanse of the pans on quad bikes to Kubu Island. But during the game-rich wet season, only a helicopter transfer will do. Stop for a picnic lunch, or camp under the stars between baobabs and boulders.

What it costs: Jack’s Camp: $1,290 per person per night; five-night Jack’s Camp safari, including two nights’ camping on Kubu Island, from $9,655 per person sharing (minimum of two people). A 90-minute flight and day trip to Kubu Island costs $3,070. naturalselection.travel