Most wearable’s and gadgets are just plain ugly. There is nothing sexy about a step-counting bracelet and the majority of smartwatches are eyesores.

So, it is good news when you find out Louis Vuitton is bringing sexy back to the tech space, with slick, gorgeous wireless earbuds. Partnering with Master & Dynamic, LV have crafted the Horizon earphones out of PVD-coated stainless steel that come in four finishes. You can now have your earbuds match your LV bag in either the brand’s classic cherry red, white or one of two black options - with an inlayed logo or stripes.

Like any premier earbuds, they come with voice-control capabilities and Bluetooth and they are effortlessly paired with the LV Tambour Horizon Smartwatch.