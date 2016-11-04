Take a picture it’ll last longer

Once you have figured out what you’re doing, how to get there and what you’ll say when you do, best you use SnapChat to document the moment. Although seen as a “young person app” one needs to give the millennials their due, as their white hot short attention spans guarantee that they’ll get any job done as a quickly as possible and SnapChat is by far the easiest and quickest way to capture your memories. We even go so far as recommend that you use the social media app as a camera alternative for this very reason and thanks to it’s “save to your phone” button you can easily share your quick videos and snaps across all your other social media platforms. Plus with the added bonus of its geotagging tech, you can add stickers and filters specifically tailored to your location. Granted if the dogface filter is a little too hip for your liking then ‘ol faithful Instagram’s new “Your Story” feature should do the trick.