The offenders will sometimes catch wind of those splinter rooms and demand to be let up on stage to clear their names. “You weren’t in the room so you don’t even know what you’re talking about,” one might shout once they’re eventually allowed to speak and another: “We need to be very careful about what we’re saying here. A friend of mine told me a friend of his had lost his job for something he’d said on Clubhouse…” Perez Hilton thrives in these rooms; and Jason Lee, from that reality-series franchise Love & Hip Hop, loves to create them. They’re not the only noted celebrity members of the CH community: Jodie Turner-Smith, Paris Hilton, Tiffany Haddish, Bill Gates, Virgil Abloh, and Gayle King are just a few.

Late one night, I spent many hours chasing the angry audience that had started out in a room with Tiffany Haddish on stage, but had then devolved into various rooms spearheaded by the aggrieved, the triggered, the traumatised, the straight-record-setters all reacting to the violent conversation. I couldn’t for the life of me figure out what had happened but, from reports I’ve since read, a Black female doctor who shared medical expertise about Covid-19 in an attempt to correct misinformation was cyberbullied for doing so. The escalating level of hysteria was both fascinating and terrifying to witness.

It’s not all drama, however. There are quiet, calm, groupie conversations with people like Róisín Murphy; rooms where people change their profiles to lemons and talk in whispers; advice from social-media strategists on how to grow your brand and your profile; and multiple dating clubs.

Unless you’re on the app itself, you won’t be able to see or hear anything that’s happening on Clubhouse. And once a conversation is done and the room is closed, there’s no way (for the ordinary user) to access that conversation again. However, some discussions are recorded following tacit permission from the speakers, and, of course, some are secretly recorded for nefarious reasons.

You’re probably still wondering who Axel Mansoor is. Well, he’s been recently crowned “face” of the app. The Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter has been running the Lullaby Club room in Clubhouse where hundreds, sometimes thousands, join in every night at 9pm to be sung to sleep.

This is Zodwa, and I’m done speaking.

CLUBHOUSE LINGO TO KNOW

PTR: Pull to Refresh

Pull to Refresh Cap: Fake, bullshit, lies

Fake, bullshit, lies ASMR: Autonomous sensory meridian response, also known as a brain massage triggered by sounds such as whispers

Autonomous sensory meridian response, also known as a brain massage triggered by sounds such as whispers NFT: A non-fungible token, or special type of cryptographic token that represents something unique

A non-fungible token, or special type of cryptographic token that represents something unique A Pick-Me: A woman willing to do anything to get a man’s approval

A woman willing to do anything to get a man’s approval ADOS: American Descendents of Slavery

American Descendents of Slavery Party Hat: The party hat emoji that’s automatically stamped on your profile image for 10 days to show you’re a new Clubhouse member

The party hat emoji that’s automatically stamped on your profile image for 10 days to show you’re a new Clubhouse member Nomination Tree: You can track who invited every single person onto the app on their user profile

USEFUL TIPS FOR NEWBIES

1. Join the Welcome Community Club to get acquainted with the app. You can mostly figure it out on your own but there are some nuggets of information that will make your experience more pleasant and easy to navigate.

2. Join the founders at Clubhouse Townhall every Sunday night at 7pm to hear what improvements and updates they’re working on or rolling out.

3. Once you join Clubhouse, don’t invite all your friends to join the app. Make sure you only invite those you trust because your name becomes inextricably linked to their profile. This means that if they are reported for foul behaviour and get suspended or kicked off the app, you will be too for having introduced them.

4. Don’t feel pressured to follow all your friends from real life just because they’re following you. Who you follow shapes the experience you’ll have on the app — from influencing the events that come up on your hallway to rooms that get created.

5. Write a bio that describes what you do and what you want to achieve on the app.

6. If you’re not confident enough to speak, join one of the smaller rooms that interest you and pop your chat cherry there. Most of these rooms are gentle and patient.

7. As soon as you are invited up to join the stage, turn off your mic.

8. Clubhouse is like real life. Real people are listening.