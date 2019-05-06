The new Autumn/Winter 2019 collection, titled “The Past is Witnessed in the Present”, is a celebration of flirtatious fun. Each month will see something new in store. The collection for women is bright with cerise pinks, yellow gold, purples and royal blues, contrasting that with a classic, must-have, black and white collection. Beautiful floral prints, bold polka dots and pinstripes feature throughout the collection.

Loved and respected the world over, the brand's tradition of using only the finest quality materials available and its reputation for quality has endured the test of time.

Pringle of Scotland has been credited with the introduction of many innovations, which have gone on to shape fashion collections in argyle pattern cardigans, sweater silhouettes and fitted dresses.

Colour combinations blend classic, early neutrals with new, bolder shades of rust and mustard in the collection for men that’s as much about warmth and comfort as it is about heritage.

Argyle cardigans and woollen jerseys, which have always been firm favourites together with men’s shirts, chinos and denim wear, round off another classic, the Pringle of Scotland winter-warm collection. The Pringle of Scotland collection of accessories has also been inspired by the seasonal themes, to complement the menswear apparel. The collection includes a tartan and argyle range for both men and women, which includes floral and check detailing, all of which references the brand’s heritage.

The collection has been carefully manufactured with suede and leather contrasts with beautiful metal hardware. No collection is complete without warm headwear for winter, which includes beautiful felt hats and knitted beanies for men and women, leather gloves as well as knitted scarves.