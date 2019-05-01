Styling: Sharon Becker and Louw Kotze. Production design: Daryl McGregor.
Image: Kevin Mackintosh

From left: Bodysuit, R2 300 from Ruff Tung; stockings, R240; socks, R330 both from Falke; track top, R20 350 from Prada; hat, R880 from Crystal Birch; stockings, R240 from Falke; sneakers, R13 600 from Prada.

Golf shirt, R3 800 from Maxhosa; ruffled top, R800 from Superella; hat, R680 from Crystal Birch; stockings, R240 from Falke;

Bodysuit, R4 690 from Wolford; suit jacket, R49 000 from Dolce & Gabbana; hat, R2 200 from Crystal Birch; knitted shawl, R2 300 from Nicholas Coutts; bandeau, R12 100 from Louis Vuitton; stockings, R980 from Wolford; stockings (worn underneath) R240 from Falke; sneakers, R11 000 from Dolce & Gabbana.

Singlet, price on request from Rich Mnisi; knitted jersey, R1,690 from Chulaap; hat, R2 200 from Crystal Birch; Chulaap collar, R650 from Rings and Things; stockings, R240 from Falke.

Blouse, R800 from Reminiscene; stockings, R240 from Falke.

Shirt, R1,580; trousers, R1,890, poncho, R2,500 all from Chulaap; hat, R1 450 from Crystal Birch; backpack, R17 413 from Gucci; stockings, R240 each from Falke; Pharrell x Adidas Solar Pack sneakers, R3 999 from Shelflife.

Knitted jersey; knitted cardigan; knitted trousers all price on request from Clive Rundle; hat, R680 from Crystal Birch; stockings, R240 from Falke.

STOCKISTS

ADDITIONAL CREDITS

Production Natalie Boonzaier/Lampost Global. Set Design Assistant Thomas Hill. Digital Assistant Hylton Boucher. Photography Assistant Carl Holman. Digital Post Production Travys Owen. Hair and Makeup Alet Viljoen/Supernova Creative Management. Models Bay De Plessis Bethany/Fanjam, Tholakhele/Fabulous Models.Com, Nicholas /Boss Sami/Boss, Ansolet/Fanjam. Fashion Assistant Brigitte Arndt. Special Thank You To Pieter Badenhorst/Photohire.

Apocalyp-tips: Surviving the end of the world, in style

From acid rain to zombies – our latest fashion editorial will make sure you are ready for anything
• From the April edition of Wanted 2019.

© Wanted 2019 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
