The Dolce & Gabbana Pop Up at the V&A Waterfront, Cape Town.
The Dolce & Gabbana Pop Up at the V&A Waterfront, Cape Town.
Image: Supplied

We all want something that nobody else has. Frankly, there's nothing like the smugness that comes with owning an exclusive and truly unique anything. 

Following on from a stint in Joburg, that had the city in rapture, Dolce & Gabbana – who are ever-on-the-pulse – have capitalised on this and have brought a unique store experience to Cape Town. 

Ironing patches onto your favourite T-shirt and adding some graffiti-like slogans to your sneakers with a magic marker are no longer the preserve of rebellious teens. Now you too can customize your designer kicks, handbags and T-shirts. 

Customise your Dolce & Gabbana Sicily Bag.
Customise your Dolce & Gabbana Sicily Bag.
Image: Supplied
Customise your Dolce & Gabbana t-shirt.
Customise your Dolce & Gabbana t-shirt.
Image: Supplied

Meander on down to the V&A Waterfront where you will find the glamorous D&G walk-through pop up, and chose an iconic piece from their selection and start crafting. From hand-sewn patches to acrylic to hand-painted graffiti – craftsmanship and personalisation remains central to the D&G brand.

We’re living in a time when the one-upmanship in designer world is reaching crazy proportions, so this is your chance to ensure that you have something that absolutely no-one else has.

Personalise you Dolce & Gabbana kicks.
Personalise you Dolce & Gabbana kicks.
Image: Supplied

- The Dolce & Gabbana pop up will be at the V&A Waterfront, Cape Town until February 25 2019.

You might also like...

A spring time dream: the Dolce & Gabbana Lucia bag

Escape to an Italian garden with this blooming vision from the masters at Dolce & Gabbana
Style
8 months ago

Objet: Dolce & Gabbana sneakers

We love this pair of white sneakers: a wardrobe staple given a fresh update with graffiti and embroidery
Style
1 year ago
© Wanted 2019 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X