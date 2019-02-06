We all want something that nobody else has. Frankly, there's nothing like the smugness that comes with owning an exclusive and truly unique anything.
Following on from a stint in Joburg, that had the city in rapture, Dolce & Gabbana – who are ever-on-the-pulse – have capitalised on this and have brought a unique store experience to Cape Town.
Ironing patches onto your favourite T-shirt and adding some graffiti-like slogans to your sneakers with a magic marker are no longer the preserve of rebellious teens. Now you too can customize your designer kicks, handbags and T-shirts.
Meander on down to the V&A Waterfront where you will find the glamorous D&G walk-through pop up, and chose an iconic piece from their selection and start crafting. From hand-sewn patches to acrylic to hand-painted graffiti – craftsmanship and personalisation remains central to the D&G brand.
We’re living in a time when the one-upmanship in designer world is reaching crazy proportions, so this is your chance to ensure that you have something that absolutely no-one else has.
- The Dolce & Gabbana pop up will be at the V&A Waterfront, Cape Town until February 25 2019.