We all want something that nobody else has. Frankly, there's nothing like the smugness that comes with owning an exclusive and truly unique anything.

Following on from a stint in Joburg, that had the city in rapture, Dolce & Gabbana – who are ever-on-the-pulse – have capitalised on this and have brought a unique store experience to Cape Town.

Ironing patches onto your favourite T-shirt and adding some graffiti-like slogans to your sneakers with a magic marker are no longer the preserve of rebellious teens. Now you too can customize your designer kicks, handbags and T-shirts.