IN PICTURES | 10 of the best shows at South African Fashion Week
These are some of the Autumn/Winter 2019 collections that got our fashion team's pulses racing at Joburg's recent #SAFW
Words:
Keneilwe Pule
30 October 2018
Rich Mnisi Autumn/Winter 2019.
Image:
Eunice Driver
Artclub And Friends Autumn/Winter 2019.
Image:
Eunice Driver
Urban Outlaw 69 Autumn/Winter 2019.
Image:
Eunice Driver
Clive Rundle Autumn/Winter 2019.
Image:
Eunice Driver
Thebe Magugu Autumn/Winter 2019.
Image:
Eunice Driver
Black Coffee Autumn/Winter 2019.
Image:
Eunice Driver
Mantsho Autumn/Winter 2019.
Image:
Eunice Driver
Ephymol Autumn/Winter 2019.
Image:
Eunice Driver
N.O.T.E Clothing Autumn/Winter 2019.
Image:
Eunice Driver
Zamaswazi Autumn/Winter 2019.
Image:
Eunice Driver
- This article was originally published by the
Sunday Times.
