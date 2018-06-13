You might feel as if you possess superhero powers when clutching this showstopper of a bag, inspired by the Marvel comic hero Elektra. This studded, calf-leather bag with a fiery-red, printed flap and detachable shoulder strap is the sidekick every superwoman needs.
Prada 011-326-7517
You might feel as if you possess superhero powers when clutching this showstopper of a bag, inspired by the Marvel comic hero Elektra. This studded, calf-leather bag with a fiery-red, printed flap and detachable shoulder strap is the sidekick every superwoman needs.