Elektra printed leather bag, R40,350, Prada
Image: Judd van Rensburg

You might feel as if you possess superhero powers when clutching this showstopper of a bag, inspired by the Marvel comic hero Elektra. This studded, calf-leather bag with a fiery-red, printed flap and detachable shoulder strap is the sidekick every superwoman needs. 
Prada 011-326-7517

