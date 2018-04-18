Fashion is more inclusive than ever and technology is a prime driver.

To celebrate the opening of the new Balmain store in Milan, Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, merged fashion and technology. Instead of throwing just another ordinary party, they went a (virtual) step further - a visually immersive journey of Balmain's collections titled: "My City of Lights" using the bespoke Balmain VR headsets.

The headsets, he says, create “a metaphorical journey through his creative process in a way that is designed to trigger the feelings he experiences during the genesis of his collections: everything from risk and doubt to elation”. Rousteing wants customers to enter his brain and discover his feelings through the VR headsets.