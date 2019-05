The 90s are back with a vengeance and thankfully we’re in the safe hands of Muccia Prada.

For her latest ready to wear collection, Mrs Prada tapped into her own heritage and resurrected a vintage 90s shoe with an athleisure twist. Each pair comes with a branded matching sock, and the rest of the collection boasts voluminous sleeved tracksuit tops and wind breakers.

Prada Sandton City, 011 326 7517.