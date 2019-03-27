Cape Town’s cool new bar and restaurant in a historic 19th-century building features a rich mix of 1920s and ‘30s references, but its wall of athletes, executed in a playful and naïve style, is a showstopper. Painted by artist David Brits over three weeks onto a 40m² wall, the mural depicts an idyllic pre-apartheid countryside sports scene, complete with men on horseback, riding penny-farthings and shooting arrows.

“While the pattern is organic, it still has a rhythm to it,” Brits explains, adding the repeat in the pattern makes it look deceptively like wallpaper. The mural nods to the building’s sporting theme, which is a nod to the original 1900s owner Herbert Tothill’s love of sports.

2. THE STORER

The Storer’s head office in Johannesburg comes alive, thanks to a dark and dramatic wall featuring insect and plant anatomy, done by artist Lorne Schnugh. Briefed to create a scene reminiscent of a page from an explorer’s journal, the scene, done in PVA and permanent marker, references maps, botanical studies and handwritten notes, in keeping with The Storer’s brand identity of artisanal craft and exploration.

“Murals allow you to create an image that is completely unique and specific to the client and space, giving that space its own personality,” believes Schnugh.