When friends and design frontrunners Martin Waller of Andrew Martin and Kit Kemp joined forces for Andrew Martin’s latest range of fabrics, they managed to create a collection that sends the viewer on a magical journey.

Kit Kemp is best known for a layered, generous interior style that’s never short of colour and pattern. She has built an empire that includes signature ranges of furniture, textiles, products, accessories and interiors, not to mention a string of hotels and restaurants owned under her and her husband’s Firmdale Hotel Group.

For her latest offering with Andrew Martin, the Kit Kemp Collection includes six fabrics and five wallpapers with a folksy, magical undercurrent which fuses both designers’ loves. “We wanted a handdrawn, crafted collection bringing our love of the artisan and mythical creatures together,” says Kemp of the union, which not only celebrates the past but adapts it with new designs, fresh colours and an imaginative spirit.