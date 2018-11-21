Unicorn Grey Wallpaper with Bloomsbury Sofa in Summit Beach and Psycho Sprig Tropical Blue and Friendly Folk Happy Blue and Provencal Yellow scatter cushions.
Image: Supplied

When friends and design frontrunners Martin Waller of Andrew Martin and Kit Kemp joined forces for Andrew Martin’s latest range of fabrics, they managed to create a collection that sends the viewer on a magical journey.

Kit Kemp is best known for a layered, generous interior style that’s never short of colour and pattern. She has built an empire that includes signature ranges of furniture, textiles, products, accessories and interiors, not to mention a string of hotels and restaurants owned under her and her husband’s Firmdale Hotel Group.

For her latest offering with Andrew Martin, the Kit Kemp Collection includes six fabrics and five wallpapers with a folksy, magical undercurrent which fuses both designers’ loves. “We wanted a handdrawn, crafted collection bringing our love of the artisan and mythical creatures together,” says Kemp of the union, which not only celebrates the past but adapts it with new designs, fresh colours and an imaginative spirit.

Winston Chair in Cuchillas Multi Fabric with cushion in Friendly Folk Dusk Fabric and Wychwood Dusk Wallpaper.
Image: Supplied
Apache Sienna Wallpaper with Pluto Chairs upholstered in Gret Plains Fabric.
Image: Supplied
Bloomsbury sofa in Es Cavalet 3 fabric with Friendly Folk Huntsman Red and Melon Orange Cushions and Wychood Huntsman Red wallpaper.
Image: Supplied

From the American folk art-inspired Travellers Tales and the medieval tapestry-inspired Friendly Folk to the mythical stories of Hedgerow and Great Plains, with its feathered hunters and packs of dogs, the collection is colourful, whimsical and enchanting and has been created to be layered for lovers of maximalism.

Muted, aged tones set the scene with richly detailed stories that play out on classic natural fabrics such as chintz, linen and cotton twill. The addition of applique and embroidery brings a layer of authenticity and handwoven detail to the fabric collection.

Our absolute favourite is the Mythical Land wallpaper, which looks like an ancient mural and tells a story of trees bearing giant pears, enormous snails, imaginary spotted creatures and a river that plays out a wondrous scene of fish and birds. It’s a hybrid of realism and fable reminiscent of American folk art and has been produced with a staggering 3m repeat pattern. It’s no surprise that the wall panels feature in the dining room of Kemp’s Whitby Hotel in New York.

Mythical Land wallpaper from Andrew Martin and Kit Kemp.
Image: Supplied

- Andrew Martin is available exclusively from Halogen International.

