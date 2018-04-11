Omaggio a Morandi
Quite possibly one of the most beautiful collections of objet for the home, Ommagio a Morandi (homage to Morandi) is a collection of pared back sculptures made from various types of marble, from bianco carrara to the lesser known rosa perlino and cipollino.

Inspired by Italian painter Giorgio Morandi’s muted still lives, the family of bottle shaped sculptures was designed by Elisa Ossino for Salvatori. We covet them for their pure, yet elegant form and the lightness that belies their materiality.

