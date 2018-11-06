The Salvatore Ferragamo man or uomo is a contemporary gentleman expressing an Italian lifestyle – always optimistic, creative and stylish, and he appreciates the beauty of life wherever he goes.

Enter Ben Barnes: the savvy, cosmopolitan young Brit actor and singer with gentlemanly manners and a luminous smile perfectly embodies all the subtleties of the Ferragamo man as the face of the men’s cologne.

Salvatore Ferragamo fragrances for men feature a trio of scents that began with Uomo Salvatore Ferragamo released in 2016, followed by 2017’s Uomo Casual Life and the now Uomo Signature.

Uomo Signature is a dark fragrance that leaves a rich, bold sensation. It has grapefruit, mandarin and pink pepper top notes; cypress, green cardamom and cinnamon heart notes; and tonka bean, roasted coffee, patchouli and leather base notes.