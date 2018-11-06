The Salvatore Ferragamo man or uomo is a contemporary gentleman expressing an Italian lifestyle – always optimistic, creative and stylish, and he appreciates the beauty of life wherever he goes.
Enter Ben Barnes: the savvy, cosmopolitan young Brit actor and singer with gentlemanly manners and a luminous smile perfectly embodies all the subtleties of the Ferragamo man as the face of the men’s cologne.
Salvatore Ferragamo fragrances for men feature a trio of scents that began with Uomo Salvatore Ferragamo released in 2016, followed by 2017’s Uomo Casual Life and the now Uomo Signature.
Uomo Signature is a dark fragrance that leaves a rich, bold sensation. It has grapefruit, mandarin and pink pepper top notes; cypress, green cardamom and cinnamon heart notes; and tonka bean, roasted coffee, patchouli and leather base notes.
Uomo Salvatore Ferragamo is an oriental woody creation. The heart of the scent is built around the classically Italian tiramisu. A combination of orange blossom and ambrox, along with unexpected ingredients of black pepper, cardamom and bergamot, seals the scent with an irreverent charm.
Uomo Casual Life is a woody fragrance with lemon, violet leaves and cardamom top notes; coffee, geranium and ambrox heart notes; and cashmere, white dearwood and white musk base notes. The result is a cool, fresh opening and a strong, confident yet seductive finish.
Barnes, whose father is a professor of psychiatry and whose mother is South African, was himself born in London. He began his career in musical theatre. He was briefly a singer in a pop boy band called Hyrise, but is now best known for his roles as Prince Caspian in The Chronicles of Narnia film, Logan Delos in Westworld and Billy Russo in The Punisher.
Asked about the fragrances, Barnes said: “You immediately know when you’re trying on the right one: you put it on, and smells like you, it feels like you.”
And when asked for his take on what it means to be a man, he said: “The most important thing is to be true to yourself. Dive into life; always be honest and grateful.”
The recommended retail price is R1,000 for 50ml and R1,380 for 100ml.
- This article was paid for by Salvatore Ferragamo.