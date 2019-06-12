Style notes for him and her

DARLING BUDS
We’re delighted by Louis Vuitton’s new, playful fine jewellery collection. Synonymous with the brand’s monogram print, the iconic star-shaped flower takes the spotlight in this range of pink and yellow gold rings, bracelets, cuffs, earrings, and necklaces — all illuminated with diamonds. Louis Vuitton, 011-784-9854.
GUILTY PLEASURES
We suppose you probably shouldn’t imbibe fragrances, but this scent is so utterly delectable, we wouldn’t blame you if you did.
Armani Code Absolu is a new oriental fragrance addition to the house’s iconic pillar. It uses notes such as rum, vanilla, nutmeg, tonka bean, and green mandarin to cook up a perfectly balanced olfactory juice.
THE ESSENCE OF WETNESS
A cold, dry season calls for the always trusty, skin-quenching Chanel Hydra Beauty range. This instantly hydrating family’s new member is the Hydra Beauty Camellia Water Cream. It ensures you have all the moisture-magnet properties of Coco Chanel’s favourite white flower, combined with blue-ginger extract and a hyaluronic-acid derivative — all in a silky, illuminating cream texture.
PRACTICAL MAGIC
Prada’s new Panier handbag is utilitarian luxe at its best. With a structured shape, and combination of saffiano and soft calf leather, this minimalist design has a nappa leather lining, a clever central compartment, and hand-applied buttons. Take your pick from a range of colour combos including fiery red and black, canary and black, and classic black and white. Prada, 011-326-7517.
WORTHY WINTER WEARS
If you only buy one thing this winter, let it be a long coat. Whether shin-length or floor sweeping, they make for a serious sartorial statement and can be thrown on top of anything. Look for a long-line coat in heavy wool or cashmere that is tailored, but still soft, and you’ll be warm and chic all season.
PORE SNORE
Prepare to put post-selfie Photoshopping to bed and say goodbye to the sight of enlarged pores. Clarins is raging back against this gaping hole of a problem with a new blurring, mattifying primer, which includes organic strawberry-tree extract to absorb excess sebum. Use this product to create the perfect, smoothed-out base to doll up your face.
