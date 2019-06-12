Style notes for him and her

DARLING BUDS

We’re delighted by Louis Vuitton’s new, playful fine jewellery collection. Synonymous with the brand’s monogram print, the iconic star-shaped flower takes the spotlight in this range of pink and yellow gold rings, bracelets, cuffs, earrings, and necklaces — all illuminated with diamonds. Louis Vuitton, 011-784-9854.

GUILTY PLEASURES

We suppose you probably shouldn’t imbibe fragrances, but this scent is so utterly delectable, we wouldn’t blame you if you did.

Armani Code Absolu is a new oriental fragrance addition to the house’s iconic pillar. It uses notes such as rum, vanilla, nutmeg, tonka bean, and green mandarin to cook up a perfectly balanced olfactory juice.