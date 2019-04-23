1. YANGZHOU ZHONGSHUGE BOOKSTORE, China

Only one of the magnificent bookstores created by architectural design studio X+Living, the Zhongshuge bookstore in Yangzhou, east China, deserves a place on the list of bookshop wonders. The entrance is a tunnel of books created by black mirrored flooring and arched shelves and the dramatic 1 000 m² space includes a reading room and a children’s section perfect for smaller, more adventurous bookworms.

2. EL ATENEO GRAND SPLENDID, Buenos Aires

National Geographic recently described El Ateneo Grand Splendid in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as the “world's most beautiful bookstore”. It is housed in a converted theatre which was built in 1919 and still oozes splendour. Grab a cappuccino and a delicious alfajor filled with dulce de leche on what was once the stage and sit back with a book of your choice.