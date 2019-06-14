My great-grandmother was wont to say, "Never start a meal on a lake” — a cautionary comment to anyone considering soup as a first course. How weird, I always thought. For me, whatever the question, soup is always the right answer. As a starter, as the main meal; wherever and whenever.

Ramen bowls and paleo bone broth are huge and have turned every hip foodist into a broth disciple, but apart from these trendy examples, soups are strangely disrespected on local menus these days. When I did a menu-design job for a restaurant recently, I was asked to remove the one soup I’d suggested — a fine, upstanding corn-and-chilli soup, holding both comfort and adventure — because “nobody orders soup”.

Scan most menus, and you’ll see that, indeed, soups — bar the fashionable few — no longer constitute an important part of eating out. It’s plain sad is what it is. If you want soup to be treated with the same dignity as anything else on the menu, your best chance is an Asian-leaning restaurant, though even in this realm there have been casualties — certainly in Joburg.