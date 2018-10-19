Twins Jamie and Jesse Friedberg made a name for themselves with Cape Town’s cool crowd in 2011 when they opened Skinny Legs & All, an inner-city café. They were only 21 at the time. The sisters sold the business to try their hand at movie-production catering, aiming to “elevate the food on set”. But four jobs in, it was declared a mismatch. The duo then private-cheffed for a German family for a while.

Now the Friedbergs are back: their new restaurant, Between Us, opened in Cape Town’s Bree Street in June, offering weekday and Saturday breakfast and lunch. From October, the bar is also open for craft beer and gin, small-batch wine labels and sophisticated snacks at night.

Kiaat tables service an older, stylish lunchtime clientèle of confident women and men wearing crisp white shirts and denim. I spotted a well-known artist-photographer and a big-name industrial designer among them.