Nestle’s Nido toddler milk seems positively virtuous at 33.3g per 100g. If it’s legal to sell these foods to babies (recommended from seven months and up), then our country’s nutritional policies are even more surreal than the misguided hounding we saw in the Tim Noakes trial might have lead us to think.

In fact, these numbers on baby products make me think about that trial a lot. Noakes (who was, of course, found not guilty as his diet is based on good science) was charged with ‘giving unconventional advice’, in relation to a baby’s diet. Well, if the cereals for sale to this country’s babies constitute conventional feeding – as well they must, they’re absolutely everywhere, and the HPCSA doesn’t seem to be have any issue with them – then I’d say anything which opposes this convention must be something worth heeding.

Some old-school dietitian will assure you that without grains our diet is not complete, but honestly, are we going to believe that a processed food in which refined wheat and sugar make up the largest portion of the product, could be a good idea for a very young human? Wow.

MUNCH ON THIS – SOME 'CEREAL' READING:

• Coco Pop fury. You can’t please all of the people - even some of the time.

• If you happen to be considering Paelo and have an infant or young child, then read Michael Kummer.

• Lastly, some some tips around the alternative from The Noakes Foundation.