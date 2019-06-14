I don’t mean to generalise, but as a dad I’m going to stick my neck out and speak on behalf of most dads: this Father’s Day, please don’t give us socks or aftershave. Skip the chocolates, cufflinks and hankies too. What we really, really want is a great bottle of wine (or six). Of course, not all dads are the same, so I’ve taken the liberty to help you work out which particular wine will suit your particular dad. Whichever one you choose, just make sure it’s accompanied by the sweetest pairing of them all: a hug from your dad’s most prized gift – you.
1. THE FREE SPIRIT: Van Loveren Almost Zero Wonderful White
If your dad is not only free-spirited but looking for an almost alcohol-free day, this Van Loveren Sauvignon Blanc is the perfect companion. With less than 0.5% alcohol and 75% less kilojoules than a normal glass of wine, it’s bracing on the lips and untraceable everywhere else. Pair it with fresh seafood and a citrus dressing salad.
2. THE SAGE: Bosjes Chardonnay Reserve 2018
Forget the bouquet of flowers – if your dad’s a pro at dishing out wisdom, dish him up an exquisite bouquet of tangerine, peach and apricot on the palate with a lingering finish that remains (just like his solid advice). With more layers than a Tolkien novel, this complex Chardonnay will go beautifully with a rich white fish, creamy pasta or even duck or veal.
3. THE BIG SOFTY: Spier Seaward Shiraz 2017
Inspired by the Cape’s coastal terroir, Spier’s Seaward Shiraz is not as intimidating as it might first appear. Layered and delicately spicy, there’s a purity of fruit, great concentration and surprising finesse in each sip. Its salty minerality will go superbly with lamb chops or vegetarian moussaka.
4. THE OLD-SCHOOL DAD: Constitution Road Shiraz 2015
If your old man loves proud traditions, he’ll love the Constitution Road Shiraz from Robertson Winery. Continuing in the tradition that’s seen the winery steadily rise to acclaim, this flagship Shiraz is harvested from just two selected premium blocks (said to be the best in Robertson). Aged for 36 months in French oak, the result is archetypal elegance. Enjoy alongside slow-roasted pork with plum sauce, herb-crusted rack of lamb or a hearty venison casserole.
5. THE PLAYFUL POP: Plaisir de Merle Grand Brut
Bubbly, lively and always ready for a party, Plaisir de Merle’s Méthode Cap Classique is a real gem. Made in the classic French tradition, it’s a blend of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. A fine mousse and a fresh palate of citrus and brioche mean this beauty will pair exceptionally well with exotic seafood such as oysters and scallops, or extravagant seafood platters.