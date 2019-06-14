I don’t mean to generalise, but as a dad I’m going to stick my neck out and speak on behalf of most dads: this Father’s Day, please don’t give us socks or aftershave. Skip the chocolates, cufflinks and hankies too. What we really, really want is a great bottle of wine (or six). Of course, not all dads are the same, so I’ve taken the liberty to help you work out which particular wine will suit your particular dad. Whichever one you choose, just make sure it’s accompanied by the sweetest pairing of them all: a hug from your dad’s most prized gift – you.

1. THE FREE SPIRIT: Van Loveren Almost Zero Wonderful White

If your dad is not only free-spirited but looking for an almost alcohol-free day, this Van Loveren Sauvignon Blanc is the perfect companion. With less than 0.5% alcohol and 75% less kilojoules than a normal glass of wine, it’s bracing on the lips and untraceable everywhere else. Pair it with fresh seafood and a citrus dressing salad.