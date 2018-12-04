KWV is celebrating its centennial year in 2018. In honour of this milestone, KWV has also introduced an upgrade to its brandy range, ringing in the next 100 years.

A SOUTH AFRICAN FIRST

Its CEO, Boyce Lloyd, has promised to continue to delight the consumer with bold and refreshing innovations that reflect the treasured brand value of KWV and continuing its 100-year-old trailblazing tradition.

In its most recent display of innovation, KWV has released SA’s most exclusive brandy: KWV The Centenary. This special blend includes its rarest and best brandies spanning the company and SA’s brandy-making history.

Guarded and entrusted by many generations of brandy masters, The Centenary includes some of the very first brandy made by KWV back in 1926, along with brandy from the only barrel rescued from a fire that razed KWV’s historic cellars in 1942. The balance is completed with KWV’s rarest brandies, averaging 42 years of age.